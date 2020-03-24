TODAY |

'Decisive action' needed when making financial decisions during coronavirus pandemic

As widespread uncertainty around the economy swirls during the coronavirus pandemic one personal finance advisor is urging Kiwis to be "resilient" in this time of upheaval.

Personal finance advisor Hannah McQueen talked about mortage repayments, employment and investing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning. 

She says "decisive action" needs to be made quickly over the next few months when it comes to financial decisions.

"Getting resilient quickly, not neccessarily having savings but we've got to have a buffer."

That can include getting help from Work and Income, selling assests or moving in with family.

She said the best thing for employees is to "facilitate some coaching or support for staff so they can navigate this because you have to survive three months." 

