Decision on whether Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 due today

The Government will be reviewing Auckland's Covid-19 Alert Level today, deciding whether to keep it at Level 2 or lower it to Level 1.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland has been in Alert Level 2 since September 22, when the rest of the country moved to Level 1 restrictions.

It's been nine days without any community cases after the outbreak started on August 12, when four cases of community transmission were confirmed.

In total, 179 cases have been linked to the cluster, while other smaller outbreaks have also popped up in the interim.