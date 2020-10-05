TODAY |

Decision on whether Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 due today

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government will be reviewing Auckland's Covid-19 Alert Level today, deciding whether to keep it at Level 2 or lower it to Level 1.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cabinet’s set to make a decision with any changes likely taking effect on October 7. Source: Breakfast

Auckland has been in Alert Level 2 since September 22, when the rest of the country moved to Level 1 restrictions.

It's been nine days without any community cases after the outbreak started on August 12, when four cases of community transmission were confirmed.

In total, 179 cases have been linked to the cluster, while other smaller outbreaks have also popped up in the interim.

If the Government decides to lower the Alert Level to Level 1, it won't take effect until Wednesday as the order needs 48 hours to be approved.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice recently as he isolates with Covid-19
2
Kiwi couple's decade-long wilderness lifestyle alters radically after health scare
3
Former Gloriavale residents describe exhausting work conditions
4
Decision on whether Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 due today
5
Air New Zealand opens up thousands of flights as partial trans-Tasman bubble announced
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:53

Former Gloriavale residents describe exhausting work conditions

John Armstrong's opinion: Winston Peters and NZ First are goners come election night
02:54

Donald Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical' for Covid-19 recovery
02:20

Auckland is in a position to 'move down a level', epidemiologist says