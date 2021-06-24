TODAY |

Decision on Wellington alert level, trans-Tasman travel bubble expected today

Cabinet is meeting this morning to determine whether Covid-19 levels can change in the Wellington region, and to re-assess the pause on the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Wellington, Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast were put in Alert Level 2 on June 23. Between June 18 and June 21, an Australian tourist who had visited tourist attractions, restaurants and bars in the capital tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus on returning home.

Wellington Covid test results critical after traveller’s wife contracts virus - modeller

The man's partner who also visited Wellington has also tested positive which means that test results from locations the couple visited towards the end of their stay are critical.

There have been no community cases reported since and thousands have been tested. Alert Level 2 for Wellington is due to end at midnight if there are no further changes from Cabinet.

Additional requirements in trans-Tasman bubble being 'seriously’ considered

Cabinet will also be considering the pause on quarantine-free travel to Australia after travel from all Australian states and territories was paused on Saturday night until just before midnight tonight.

