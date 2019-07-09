TODAY |

Decision on moving abortion from Crimes Act expected 'within weeks' - Justice Minister

An announcement on New Zealand's stance on abortion is "weeks" away, says the Justice Minister. 

Government is looking at whether to move abortion from the Crimes Act to the Health Act, to see it treated as a health issue. 

On TVZN1's Q+A last night, Andrew Little said it was "about getting it right". 

"There have been very constructive discussions with all the parties in government, I expect we will have announcements on that within weeks as opposed to months."

NZ Herald reported last year Mr Little would take an abortion reform plan to Cabinet shortly and he expected to have legislation going through Parliament early this year. Mr Little told Q+A in November abortion legislation that would go through Parliament was about a year away. 

The Government have not yet released its bill on abortion reform.

When asked by host Jack Tame if he had hoped progress would have been made sooner, Mr Little said "there's been work you’d expect to happen within Government".

"There's been the political discussion between parties.

"I have to say I have also been talking to Opposition MPs about it and getting a good response from those I’ve spoken to. It's about bringing it all together and a workable proposition that achieves what we want, getting it out of the criminal framework."

Mr Little said NZ First had been "very helpful, very constructive".

"All parties have been treating what is a very serious issue and a long-standing issue, certainly for a lot of women and advocacy groups.

"Because it’s a conscience issue, every MP will have their individual vote. It is about making sure we get it in shape where we can get the most votes and get it through Parliament.

"We are taking the time to get it right."

Last November, the Law Commission released its briefing paper on how abortion could be placed as a health issue. The briefing paper also proposes changes to the law by repealing abortion from the Crimes Act.

Mr Little talks Google, abortion and cannabis with host Jack Tame on July 8, 2019. Source: Q+A

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places. 

Andrew Little said "there's been work you’d expect to happen within government". Source: Q+A
