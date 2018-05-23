 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Decision to force Wellington tenant to hand over profits shows there are 'consequences' for subletting properties you don't own on Airbnb

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Tenancy Tribunal has forced a Wellington renter to hand over profits of subletting their rental property, a move that shows the consequences of illegal subletting, says the NZ Property Investors Federation. 

Subletting can carrying risks for both the renter and owner, says Andrew King.
Source: Breakfast

Executive officer of NZ Property Investors Federation Andrew King said the tenant had sublet the property through Airbnb, making a profit, without telling the landlord. 

The Wellington tenant was forced to hand over more than $11,000 of profit after sub-letting the apartment on Airbnb. 

Mr King said he hoped the decision by the Tenancy Tribunal alerted "people to the fact that this is going on, [and] there is a problem with it and there are consequences."

"Subletting is not allowed. It's an illegal act."

Landmark case sees tenant ordered to pay thousands to his landlord after listing rental on Airbnb.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said the Tenancy Tribunal made the decision, showing people "that this is not something that you can do". 

"As rental property owners you need to protect yourself," Mr King said on TVNZ1's Breakfast. 

"If you are carrying out a commercial activity at the property the insurance company may say, 'you're not meant to be doing that', and therefore there's no insurance cover as well."

Mr King said a bill is currently going through Parliament that puts the cost of damage back onto the tenant if it was an illegal activity.

Related

Wellington

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

2

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

00:15
3
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

4

'Serious conversation' needed with Netflix over new season of 13 Reasons Why - Chief Censor

06:53
5
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Most read story: Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

Just weeks out from the 2018 ski season, more than 40cm of snow has fallen in some parts.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: AP photographer's mesmerising snaps document Mother Nature's power

The most frightening moment wasn't seeing spurting lava or smelling the noxious fumes, but getting lost, writes Jae C. Hong.

Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 