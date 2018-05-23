 

Decision to force Wellington renter to hand over Airbnb profits shows there are consequences – Property Investors Federation

Subletting can carrying risks for both the renter and owner, says Andrew King.
Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

'Serious conversation' needed with Netflix over new season of 13 Reasons Why - Chief Censor

Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Most read story: Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: AP photographer's mesmerising snaps document Mother Nature's power

The most frightening moment wasn't seeing spurting lava or smelling the noxious fumes, but getting lost, writes Jae C. Hong.

Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.



 
