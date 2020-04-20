TODAY |

Decision to extend Covid-19 lockdown met with 'hearty debate' - Shane Jones

Source:  1 NEWS

The decision to lift New Zealand's lockdown next week to Alert Level 3 was met with a "hearty debate", but NZ First was "solidly behind" the Prime Minister's announcement, MP Shane Jones says. 

Shane Jones. Source: 1 NEWS

The Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame the decision to extend Alert Level 4 by five days reflected the "broad" makeup of Cabinet. 

"We had to navigate the four weeks (of lockdown) with integrity, I was very keen for us to make a move to Level 3," he said. 

Mr Jones said "what happens in Cabinet is tapu", however he revealed the decision entailed "a hearty debate, but we’re solidly behind what the Prime Minister announced [Monday] afternoon". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ will now come out of level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm on Monday. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked by Tame of the "shovel ready" infrastructure projects that are set to start to help the economy recover from the effects of Covid-19, Mr Jones said there would be long term projects, but suspected they would need to "go through the maturation process of a election campaign". 

He said Cabinet decisions would be "driven by short term initially to offer relief ... I want to direct my attention to the areas there are a genuine market failure". 

"Kiwis want short term mitigation steps to give them confidence."

On the decision to shift the Port of Auckland, Mr Jones said neither he or NZ First leader Winston Peters had "lost our zest to relocate the port". 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:41
'Why can't we do what Australia's done?' - Bridges says look across Tasman for Covid-19 response
2
Dunedin's Taieri Gorge railway closing down with 51 job losses
3
India reports biggest one-day Covid-19 spike as lockdown eased
4
UK hospital staff criticised for 'cringeworthy' haka to show 'passion and drive' to fight Covid-19 pandemic
5
Chart paints picture of how NZ has wrestled control of coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:05

Contact tracing for Covid-19 too slow, must be expanded, audit finds
01:47

Lockdown affects CanTeen's ability to help young New Zealanders with cancer

Australians risk fines to protest for refugees amid Covid-19 restrictions

Dunedin's Taieri Gorge railway closing down with 51 job losses