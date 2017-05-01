'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

Sexual assault is under reported in New Zealand and Rape Crisis Collective hope a series of new videos will help victims feel more comfortable coming forward.

The videos look at debunking some of the myths around reporting sexual assaults and show people what to expect when they approach police.

Anna Hoek-Sims from the Rape Crisis Collective told TVNZ 1's Breakfast she believes "stigma" around sexual assault prevents some victims reporting it.

"I think there is a lot of fear associated with it and there's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault, and abuse that has taken place."

"Of the clients we see only nine per cent actually go on to report their case to the police," Ms Hoek-Sims said.

She also hopes the videos will help increase these numbers by shedding light on the process of reporting an assault.

"Fear of the unknown is quite a normal reaction for some of the survivors," she said.