'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

Source:

Breakfast

Sexual assault is under reported in New Zealand and Rape Crisis Collective hope a series of new videos will help victims feel more comfortable coming forward.

Anna Hoek-Sims from the Rape Crisis says ‘only nine per cent of people report their case to police’.
Source: Breakfast

The videos look at debunking some of the myths around reporting sexual assaults and show people what to expect when they approach police.

Anna Hoek-Sims from the Rape Crisis Collective told TVNZ 1's Breakfast she believes "stigma" around sexual assault prevents some victims reporting it.

Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.
Source: Supplied

"I think there is a lot of fear associated with it and there's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault, and abuse that has taken place."

"Of the clients we see only nine per cent actually go on to report their case to the police," Ms Hoek-Sims said.

Police admit sexual assaults are grossly under reported.
Source: 1 NEWS

She also hopes the videos will help increase these numbers by shedding light on the process of reporting an assault.

"Fear of the unknown is quite a normal reaction for some of the survivors," she said.

Victims of sexual abuse can contact Rape Crisis National on 0800 88 33 00.

