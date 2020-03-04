TODAY |

Debate: Pro-life and pro-choice campaigners face-off as abortion law passes second reading

As politicians continue to debate abortion law reform, two campaigners with opposing view on the topic debated it on Breakfast today.

The Abortion Legislation Bill would move abortion from the Crimes Act to the Health Act, remove the statutory test for a person who is less than 20 weeks pregnant, allow a woman to self-refer to an abortion provider and create a body to look at buffer zones around some abortion providers.

The bill passed its second reading last night, 81 votes to 39, and the proposed law will now move to committee of the House, where it is set to be debated in detail by all of Parliament before a final vote.

Kate Cormack of Voice for Life and gynaecologist and pro-choice spokesperson Dr Helen Paterson this morning talked to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme about their views.

