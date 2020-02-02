Deathly ill kākāpō makes 'unimaginable recovery' from fatal disease

An "unimaginable recovery". That's how vets at Auckland Zoo are describing the turn-around of their sickest kākāpō.

She's had one of the longest stays of any of the native parrots brought to Auckland and despite her near-death experience, she's fighting on.

Toiora, or Esperance-2B, is heading back home to Whenua Hou, near Stewart Island, after spending nine months in the care of the vets.

"She left when she was six weeks old and was in really bad condition," vet nurse Mikaylie Wilson told 1 NEWS.

She's one of 14 birds who have been treated by the zoo for the deadly respiratory disease, aspergillosis.

A total of nine died from the illness last year, three while in the care of the Auckland Zoo vets.

"It was a really tough time seeing those birds die," Ms Wilson says.

Of all the birds, Toiora was the sickest - making her survival all the more miraculous.

It's a bittersweet farewell for Jasmin Rabaud, who's been caring for this critically endangered parrot since day one.

"I will miss her a lot, I have a great bond with the bird, but it's good for her to go and join her natural habitat again," the bird keeper told 1 NEWS.

The recovered birds have all been fitted with transmitters so that when they return home, staff can closely monitor their health and re-integration to the island.

"There is a small chance of them relapsing with the disease, but at this stage it's unlikely," Ms Wilson says.

"We will wait and see in winter."

Just two kākāpō remain at Auckland Zoo, waiting for the all-clear, and it's hoped they'll be returned to Whenua Hou later this week.