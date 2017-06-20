Death of woman in Waikato house fire being treated as homicide

Source:
A homicide investigation has been launched over the death of a woman in a house fire the Waikato town of Tirau.
Roma Midwood.
Source: NZ Police.
Roma Midwood, 58, died in the blaze at her home on Little St in the early hours of May 1.
"Roma was a mother, grandmother and loved by those who knew her," Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations, Taupo said in a statement.
Police want to hear from anyone travelling through Tirau in the early hours of May 1.
They are seeking information on a silver four door sedan seen leaving the scene that morning.
Police are urging anyone with information about Ms Midwood's death to contact them on 0800 766 211.
