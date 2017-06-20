 

Death of woman in Waikato house fire being treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched over the death of a woman in a house fire the Waikato town of Tirau.

Roma Midwood, 58, died in the blaze at her home on Little St in the early hours of May 1.

"Roma was a mother, grandmother and loved by those who knew her,"  Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations, Taupo said in a statement.

Police want to hear from anyone travelling through Tirau in the early hours of May 1.

They are seeking information on a silver four door sedan seen leaving the scene that morning.

Police are urging anyone with information about Ms Midwood's death to contact them on 0800 766 211.

