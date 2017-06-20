Death of woman in Waikato house fire being treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched over the death of a woman in a house fire the Waikato town of Tirau.

Roma Midwood. Source: NZ Police.

Roma Midwood, 58, died in the blaze at her home on Little St in the early hours of May 1.

"Roma was a mother, grandmother and loved by those who knew her," Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations, Taupo said in a statement.

Police want to hear from anyone travelling through Tirau in the early hours of May 1.

They are seeking information on a silver four door sedan seen leaving the scene that morning.