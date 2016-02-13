Death of woman found on Hawke's Bay beach 'not suspicious'

The identity of a woman found dead on a private Hawke's Bay beach has been established and there are no suspicious circumstances, police say.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The body was found at a Tangoio beach on Sunday afternoon.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old Napier women’s death, said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.

A vehicle belonging to the woman has now been located on Napier’s beach front Marine Parade.