Death of woman found on Hawke's Bay beach 'not suspicious'

The identity of a woman found dead on a private Hawke's Bay beach has been established and there are no suspicious circumstances, police say.
The body was found at a Tangoio beach on Sunday afternoon.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old Napier women’s death, said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.
A vehicle belonging to the woman has now been located on Napier’s beach front Marine Parade.
The matter is now being referred to the coroner.
