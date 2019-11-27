Death toll from Samoan measles crisis rises to 48 as total number of cases soar

The measles epidemic in Samoa continues to worsen as latest figures today reveal the death toll has risen to 48, with four deaths occurring in the past 24 hours.

Source: 1 NEWS

Samoa’s Ministry of Health confirmed to date, a total of 3,530 cases have been recorded since the outbreak started in October.

Since Friday 381 more cases have been reported, with 191 patients currently in hospitals around the island nation.

Among those, 21 are children who are critically ill along with two pregnant women.

So far, 1048 measles patients have been admitted to hospitals in the region.

Today, a team of medics from the UK will arrive in Samoa to support doctors and nurses already fighting the outbreak.

A group of 13 British doctors and nurses will start work in the main hospital in Samoa’s capital Apia tomorrow morning.

Up to 15 specialists, medical supplies and additional Samoan-speaking doctors and nurses are being sent from New Zealand in addition to thirty vaccination nurses previously sent.