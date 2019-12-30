TODAY |

Death toll on New Zealand roads lowest it's been in two years

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand lost less lives on the road in 2019 than it did the two years before.

A road overlooking Piha, near Auckland Source: istock.com

AA New Zealand has revealed figures which show 353 people died in crashes last year, 24 less deaths than the previous two years.

In 2018, 377 people died on the road, while the death toll for 2017 was 378. There were only 319 lives lost in 2015.

Mike Noon, general manager for AA, says that while any number is a tragic number, this is a step in the right direction.

“Early on in the last decade we had three years where fewer than 300 people were killed on the roads, so we know it is possible,” Mr Noon said.

“Hopefully this year’s reduction is just the start of a downward trend and we will have an even bigger fall in road deaths in 2020.”

The crash took place near Piopio this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Statistically, 2019 was an erratic year with the months of July and October both having the lowest number of road deaths ever recorded while other months like April and December had many more deaths than recent years.

The big difference between 2019 and the previous two years, according to AA, was less deaths among pedestrians, passengers and drivers.

There were also substantially less deaths among teenagers and young adults between 16 and 24 years old.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat talked to a man who spent his career investigating serious crashes to get some tips this winter. Source: Seven Sharp

“If we are going to achieve a big reduction in fatal and serious crashes then we need to be doing lots of things like improving and maintaining roads at large scale, intensifying the fight against impaired driving and lifting the standard of our vehicles, but it’s also up to all of us as individuals to do what we can,” said Mr Noon.

“If we can get all drivers to do better at simple things like keeping at least a two-second following distance, not using their phones or other distractions, driving to the conditions and being fully alert and focussed behind the wheel it will make a huge impact on safety.”

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
