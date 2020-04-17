TODAY |

As the death toll in NZ from Covid-19 hits double-digits, new cases return to single figure

Source:  1 NEWS

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in New Zealand has hit double figures, with two new deaths announced today, bringing the total to 11.

It comes as eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

The new cases are made up of two confirmed cases and six probable cases. That means there are now 1409 cases in New Zealand.

Eight hundred and sixteen people have now recovered from the virus, up by 46 from yesterday.

There are 14 people with Covid-19 in hospital, three of which are in ICU in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of those patients are in a critical condition.

No new clusters were announced today.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
