Death of South Auckland man who was thought to be assaulted, was not suspicious say police

Police have wrapped up an inquiry into the death of a South Auckland man early yesterday morning after discovering his death was caused by a medical condition.

Ken Poihipi was killed after reportedly trying to stop a fight. Source: Facebook

Early yesterday morning 62-year-old Ken Poihipi was found on the corner of Elliot Street and Great South Road in Papakura.

A post mortem carried out last night found he appeared to have suffered from a medical condition and his death was due to this, said Detective Sergeant Richard O'Connor.

No charges have been laid in relation to his death after family members said he was trying to stop a dispute between two men in their twenties before he was assaulted, Fairfax reports.