Death of patient at Auckland hospital formally included in NZ's Covid-19-related toll

The Director-General of Health today has confirmed the person reported to have died at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital on Saturday has been formally recorded as a Covid-19 death.
This brings the country’s death toll related to Covid-19 to 26.
The returnee tested positive for the virus after being transported to hospital from managed isolation for a non-Covid-19-related condition on February 5.
The Ministry of Health didn’t immediately confirm the cause of the person's death on Saturday.
“I continue to offer my deepest sympathy to all those affected by Covid-19,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.