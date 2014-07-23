Death of patient at Auckland hospital formally included in NZ's Covid-19-related toll

The Director-General of Health today has confirmed the person reported to have died at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital on Saturday has been formally recorded as a Covid-19 death.

North Shore Hospital

This brings the country’s death toll related to Covid-19 to 26.

The returnee tested positive for the virus after being transported to hospital from managed isolation for a non-Covid-19-related condition on February 5.

The Ministry of Health didn’t immediately confirm the cause of the person's death on Saturday.