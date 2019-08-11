Death of New Zealand man at Burning Man Festival in US 'suspicious'

The death of a New Zealand man from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the Burning Man Festival in the US state of Nevada is being treated as suspicious.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has named the man as Shane Billingham, 33.

Preliminary information from an autopsy provided by the Washoe County Medical Examiner was the “findings are suspicious for Carbon Monoxide poisoning".

Medical Examiner personnel advised that Billingham had a concentration of Carbon Monoxide in his blood which would be considered poisonous to human life. Comprehensive testing is still pending, the sheriff's office said.

Pershing County Deputies were notified on Thursday local time and responded to a report of a death at the Burning Man Festival.

They found the man had already been transported to the Rampart medical tent, within the confined area of the festival but were told by doctors on site they had already declared the man deceased.

The scene was secured to be investigated and a Deputy Coroner transported the deceased to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Preliminary toxicology showed the presence of controlled substances to be an exacerbating factor.

Quantitative analysis of the toxicology will not be available for a few weeks.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has told 1 NEWS the New Zealand Consulate-General in Los Angeles is providing consular assistance to the family.

Due to privacy considerations no further details will be provided, MFAT said.

The Burning Man Festival is an event held annually at Black Rock City, a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert of northwest Nevada, about 160 kilometres northeast of Reno.

The late summer event is described as "an experiment in community and art" including "radical self-expression" and "communal effort".

Source: 1 NEWS