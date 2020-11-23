Death of man whose body was found in Auckland creek not being treated as suspicious - police

The death of a man whose body was retrieved from an Auckland creek yesterday morning is not being treated as suspicious.

Source: File image

The man was located unresponsive at Meola Creek at around 7am yesterday, Auckland City West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said today in a statement.

A post-mortem examination was completed this morning and police have since identified the man, and are now notifying his next of kin.

read more Police investigation underway after man's body recovered from Auckland creek

"Following the results of the examination and inquiries to date, police investigating the man's death are not treating the matter as suspicious," Baldwin said.

"Police continue to make routine follow-up inquiries into the incident, which will ultimately be referred to the Coroner," he said.