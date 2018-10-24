TODAY |

Death of man found behind Te Puke council buildings treated as 'suspicious'

Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found behind council buildings in Te Puke on Saturday as suspicious.

The man, aged in his fifties, was found dead at around 4pm on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said this afternoon police are continuing to make enquiries into the death and are treating it as suspicious.

He said police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the service lane at the rear of the Te Puke Memorial Hall and Library between 5pm on Friday May 10 and 4pm on Saturday the 11th.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police 07 577 4384. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are working to identify and locate the man's next of kin and until that process is complete, the man's details cannot be released, Mr Turner said.

