Death of Hamilton woman at suburban property now treated as homicide

Police are now considering the the death of 28-year-old Hamilton woman who was found at a residential property on Sunday as a homicide.
Aroha Kiwara was found deceased at a property on Dominion Road in Nawton, Hamilton, on Sunday 4 February, around 1.45 pm.
The scene examination and post mortem have been completed today and police are now treating the death as a homicide, after initially declaring the death as suspicious.
The investigation is continuing and police urge anyone who was in the area of Dominion Road between 10pm Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday to contact Police on (07) 858 6200.
