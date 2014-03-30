Death of Hamilton woman at suburban property now treated as homicide

Police are now considering the the death of 28-year-old Hamilton woman who was found at a residential property on Sunday as a homicide.

Aroha Kiwara was found deceased at a property on Dominion Road in Nawton, Hamilton, on Sunday 4 February, around 1.45 pm.

The scene examination and post mortem have been completed today and police are now treating the death as a homicide, after initially declaring the death as suspicious.