TODAY |

Death of Christchurch woman Rosalie Anderson-Hill referred to coroner

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are piecing together the movements of Christchurch woman, Rosalie Anderson-Hill prior to her death.

Rosalie Anderson-Hill Source: Facebook

Anderson-Hill was found dead in Christchurch on Monday.

Her body was discovered near Cattlestop Crag, in Heathcote Valley, on October 26.

Tributes flow online for 'free-spirited' and 'vibrant' young woman found dead in Christchurch

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells thanked members of the public who'd come forward with information about sightings of Anderson-Hill.

"We now have a greater understanding of Rosalie's movements on Sunday 25 October through to Monday 26 October," Wells said.

Wells also confirmed her longboard was located by a member of the public and provided to police.

Her death will be referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
