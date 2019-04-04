Death of Christchurch toddler in washing machine unexplained - police

Police are treating the death of a toddler found unresponsive in her family's washing machine in Christchurch as unexplained.

Source: 1 NEWS

They were called to the girl's home on Friday night.

A minute released by Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton says the girl was at home with her father and siblings when the father realised he hadn't seen her for about 10 minutes.

He searched for her and found her in the washing machine.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the girl but she died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the coroner has started an inquiry.