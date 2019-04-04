TODAY |

Death of Christchurch toddler in washing machine unexplained - police

Source: 

Police are treating the death of a toddler found unresponsive in her family's washing machine in Christchurch as unexplained.

Source: 1 NEWS

They were called to the girl's home on Friday night.

A minute released by Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton says the girl was at home with her father and siblings when the father realised he hadn't seen her for about 10 minutes.

He searched for her and found her in the washing machine.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the girl but she died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the coroner has started an inquiry.

The coroner's minute says the police investigation is in its early stages and will work to determine if the death was suspicious or accidental.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People who visited same two Auckland stores as Covid-19 case now classified as 'close contacts'
2
'I want to alert people to this' - Bloomfield outlines 'not-typical symptoms' of Auckland student with Covid-19
3
Vodafone to cut 200 jobs amid 'business re-shape'
4
'Do police still arrest criminals in New Zealand?’ Simon Bridges and top cop Andrew Coster clash over increased gang activity
5
Head Hunters associate arrested after savage beating in Auckland suburb leaves man fighting for life
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Do police still arrest criminals in New Zealand?’ Simon Bridges and top cop Andrew Coster clash over increased gang activity

Head Hunters associate arrested after savage beating in Auckland suburb leaves man fighting for life

Reserve Bank must now consider house prices when setting monetary policy

Fast-tracked Māori wards legislation labelled 'shoddy lawmaking' by National