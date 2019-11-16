Death of charity boxing match organiser in Hawke's Bay car crash casts doubt on event

It's not yet clear whether a Hawke's Bay charity boxing fight will go ahead tonight, following the death of one of its organisers.

Pat O'Brien was one of two men killed when two cars collided on the Hawke's Bay Expressway yesterday afternoon.

He was instrumental in setting up Napier's annual Battle for Life fight, which was scheduled to take place tonight.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe said Mr O'Brien did a lot for vulnerable people in the community.

"[He] worked with the good, the bad and the not so good really, all deciles, inmates, youth at risk, couples, you know crafted the body, soul and the mind if you can put it that way."