TODAY |

Death of baby girl in Auckland: Woman charged with attempting to obstruct justice

Source: 

A woman has been charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice in relation to a homicide investigation into the death of a baby girl in Auckland.

Manukau District Court Source: 1 NEWS

Sofia Taueki-Jackson, 14 months-old, died on 23 May 2020 at her home on Flat Bush Road in the Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

She was arrested on 16 December 2020 and is next due to appear in Manukau District Court on 16 April.

Police said there were still key members of Sofia's immediate whānau who were refusing to assist the investigation team.

A police spokesperson said they would like to thank those members of the whānau who have chosen to assist the investigation and seek justice for Sofia.

People can contact the Operation Asbury investigation team by calling 09 2611 321 any time.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK
2
Child who attended Melbourne childcare centre tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Israel
3
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
4
Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border
5
Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:56

Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK

One person dies after single-vehicle crash in Paeroa
00:20

Masked pair's botched robbery attempt on Auckland jewellery store caught on camera

Surf rescue manager says increased shark sightings no reason to panic