Death of baby girl in Auckland: Woman charged with attempting to obstruct justice

A woman has been charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice in relation to a homicide investigation into the death of a baby girl in Auckland.

Manukau District Court Source: 1 NEWS

Sofia Taueki-Jackson, 14 months-old, died on 23 May 2020 at her home on Flat Bush Road in the Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

She was arrested on 16 December 2020 and is next due to appear in Manukau District Court on 16 April.

Police said there were still key members of Sofia's immediate whānau who were refusing to assist the investigation team.

A police spokesperson said they would like to thank those members of the whānau who have chosen to assist the investigation and seek justice for Sofia.