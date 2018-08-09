'Dear Donald Trump' - Kiwi author's children's book about a boy planning a wall in his bedroom goes global

A Kiwi author's latest children's book inspired by Donald Trump's election promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico has got attention attention worldwide.

Hawke's Bay farmer Sophie Siers' book Dear Donald Trump is the story of a New Zealand boy with a very big problem. He has to share a room with his brother.

He hears about Donald Trump's idea to build a wall between the US and Mexico and thinks a bedroom wall would be ideal.

Ms Siers told Seven Sharp that when Mr Trump campaigned on his Mexico wall policy, she got interested in what children thought about the idea.

"I started to think about those really important things in a child's life. Where it's difficult, what matters to children. And sharing a room is one of the biggest."

Dear Donald Trump is a series of letters penned by character Sam and it has just had its local unveiling where Ms Siers read extracts.

"I'm writing to you from my bedroom in New Zealand. Sadly the room doesn't belong only to me.

"Tonight on the TV news I saw you talking about building a wall. It made me think that maybe I need one too."

While the book might have started from left-field, it's now going in all directions.

"New Zealand, Italy, throughout Europe, French Canada, it's there now, and it's in production for Brazil," Ms Siers said.

"There's an American publisher looking at it t now. So it'll probably will get to America. Will he read it?"

If the US President does read the book he might ponder this letter from Sam.

"Dear Donald Trump, really sorry but I'm dropping the whole wall idea. I feel pretty silly changing my mind, but Mum says she admires a man who can admit when he's wrong."