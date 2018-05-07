 

Deal reached between iwi and winery in Te Mata Peak walking track saga

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

Ngati Kahungunu iwi and Craggy Range winery have done a deal to build an alternative track up Te Mata Peak.

Craggy Range winery has presented alternative options for keeping the Hawke’s Bay track.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two organisations have been at loggerheads after the winery built a walking track with resource consent from Hastings District Council on the eastern side of Te Mata Peak, without consulting the iwi for which the mountain is sacred.

After facing a backlash, the winery announced last year it would remove the track and restore the land but then reneged on that promise, offering alternative options to keep the track.

However, this morning the pair announced a shock agreement to purchase 28 hectares of land on Te Mata Peak together, closing the original track and to instead build a culturally sensitive alternative track in partnership.

The land purchased includes the land where the current track was built.

In a joint statement the iwi and winery say “This will enable Ngati to tell the stories of the Seven faces of Te Mata and Rongokako, the history of this land and other sites of cultural significance to this place.”

The land will also be used to construct a carpark for the community to use at the beginning of the track.

Craggy Range has declined to be interviewed but Ngati Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana has addressed this issue with TVNZ1's Te Karere today.

"As an iwi we think that mitigating is better than litigating, rather than take it to court we now have a speedy resolution for the community and have avoided a lot of angst," Mr Tomoana said. 

An expert reference group was set up recently by the Hastings District Council to find a positive solution for the track debate.

Hastings District Council has been approached for comment.

