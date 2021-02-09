How to deal with the dreaded 'tech neck'

Holidays and long weekends are all but a distant memory now and with everyone back to work and school, it means a lot of us are back on our phones and computers.

With all that technology use, our posture can be the first thing to suffer, so how can you avoid being bent over in pain?

Osteopath Matthew Cousins says it's been a developing problem for years but has ramped up since last year.

"The most important thing is if you're getting neck pain and headaches or shoulder pain, you must get some professional health," he told Seven Sharp.

"But most importantly, whoever you see, get the right advice from them."

He also suggests changing the way you hold your phone to help your posture.

"Raise your chest up a little bit... that's going to improve your posture immediately. Then get your head up," Cousins says.

"Be the boss of your phone, don't look down at it, bring it up in front of you... The last thing you want to do is drop your head forward."