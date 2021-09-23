TODAY |

Deaf dog waiting more than 500 days for forever home

Abbey Wakefield, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

SPCA’s Wellington Centre has reached full capacity for dogs, with more than 50 canines in its care — and one of the dogs is deaf and has been looking for a family to adopt him for more than 500 days.

The SPCA's Wellington Centre has reached full capacity for the dogs and needs to find homes for them as soon as possible. Source: Breakfast

"It’s really important we find these animals homes as soon as possible in order to help free up more space at the centre, for our team to be able to continue helping other animals in need," SPCA’s Wellington Centre’s Letitia Bullot said.

The latest Covid-19 lockdown disrupted SPCA adoptions, but now that Wellington’s at Alert Level 2 adoptions have resumed.

"Some of the dogs and puppies at the centre have had to wait extra-long to find their new families, including Gabe, one of our longest stay dogs who has been in our care for over 500 days," Bullot said.

Gabe is a deaf dog and has struggled to find his forever home for more than 16 months.

SPCA Wellington has successfully trained Gabe to respond to sign language, which includes commands like sit, lay down and stay.

"SPCA has a no time limit policy on our animals available for adoption and will wait with them as long it takes to find them a family," Bullot said.

Deaf dog Gabe is longing for a forever home. Source: Breakfast

"Now that the region is in Level 2 and adoptions are able to take place safely, we’re encouraging anyone looking to welcome a new family member to get in touch," she said.

