Deadly weekend on New Zealand roads, with five deaths in four separate crashes

It’s been a deadly weekend on roads across the country, with five deaths in four separate incidents.

Three people were killed in crashes yesterday in Marlborough, Waihi and Otago.

Meanwhile, two people died after a car plunged into Lake Rotoma in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

But so far, there have been around 40 fewer deaths on our roads compared to this time last year.

The smaller road toll is being considered one of the reasons for fewer deaths in New Zealand this year.

Public health experts found in the first 23 weeks of the year there were 548 fewer deaths in New Zealand compared to the same time last year.