Deadly Nelson crash leaves three dead

It brings the weekend road toll up to eight.
1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Fatal car collision leaves three dead after crash, near Nelson

2

Heavy rain, severe gales forecast to hit parts of North Island

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

France go wild after beating England to hand Ireland Six Nations title

00:15
4
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:38
5
The cyclone that's battered parts of the Pacific could bring gale force winds and heavy rains.

Cyclone Hola set to bring severe gales and heavy rain to North Island on Monday, so Auckland, Coromandel, BOP - get ready

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal 'very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

The Warriors have lost all 10 games they've played in Perth. Can they turn it around tonight? Follow the action live.


00:30
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have beat the Crusaders 29-19 in Wellington.


 
