 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Deadly myrtle rust found in four more Taranaki locations

share

Source:

NZN

The number of locations infected with myrtle rust has risen to a dozen after four more locations were confirmed in Taranaki today, with more are expected to be found.

The plant is deadly for some of New Zealand's famous native plants.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fungal plant disease was first found at a Kerikeri nursery in early May and then in Taranaki. The Ministry for Primary Industries is working to contain the outbreaks and say there have been a total of 380 reports by this afternoon.

On Saturday MPI said three new locations have tested positive: two residential gardens in Waitara and a Taranaki Regional Council-run plant depot which supplies plants to farmers for riparian planting.

There are now 12 confirmed locations for myrtle rust - eight properties are nurseries or retailers and four are private gardens.

Myrtle rust attacks native trees, such as pohutukawa and rata, and could cause serious damage to manuka trees, used in honey production.

There is no known method for controlling it in the wild, other than applying fungicide in very small areas.

The council plant depot has been closed and is being treated.

Four other similar plant depots in Taranaki are being investigated and farmers won't be able to collect trees from them next week.

MPI says it expects to continue to find new locations of infection as it was likely the fungal spores entered New Zealand from Australia during a major wind event.

There are restrictions on the movement of plants or other risky materials off the infected sites.

They are being treated with fungicide, plants at risk are being destroyed, and surrounding properties are being checked.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

2

'Strong' magnitude 4.6 quake rocks Kaikoura

00:09
3
The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.

Video: Container truck crashes near Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:34
4
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


5

'We will never forget the force of beauty' - Rachel Hunter's mother loses battle with cancer

02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ