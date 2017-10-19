Deadly myrtle rust disease confirmed in native bush for the first time

Myrtle rust has been found in a large tract of native bush for the first time after a detection in north Taranaki.

The disease was found on a ramarama plant, to the side of the Kiwi Road Track on Mount Messenger conservation land, the Department of Conservation confirmed today.

The area has now been closed while government agencies and local iwi decide what to do next.

"We're still investigating the extent of the outbreak and exploring options to contain any risk of spread," DOC's Phil Hancock says.

Since it was first discovered on mainland New Zealand in May 2017, myrtle rust has become widespread in urban areas of Taranaki, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and parts of Auckland.

However, infestations in Northland and Wellington have been limited.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has led efforts to track and eradicate the disease's spread, with DOC also active on conservation land.

"Our field staff have been focusing on surveillance operations on public conservation land in high risk areas, mainly in the North Island and upper South Island," Mr Hancock said.

"We've also been working with local iwi to secure the long-term future of taonga species, through the collection and banking of seed."

Myrtle rust attacks native trees and could cause serious damage to manuka trees used in honey production.

There is no known method for controlling it in the wild, other than applying fungicide in very small areas.

Mr Hancock said the recent warm weather had allowed myrtle rust to spread faster.

With the disease forming telltale yellow powdery spots on leaves and new plant shoots, he encouraged members of the public to check myrtle species for signs of it.

This included ramarama, pohutukawa, lilly pilly, manuka and rata.