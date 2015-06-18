 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Deadly fake ecstasy drug responsible for hospitalisation of 13 people in Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police say that medical analysis has revealed a batch of dangerous fake ecstasy pills were responsible for the hospitalisation of 13 people, including a 15-year-old, in Christchurch last month.

Source: 1 NEWS

On February 24, nine people were admitted to Christchurch Hospital seemingly suffering from a bad batch of ecstasy. Another four people were admitted with similar symptoms on the Monday.

Police say that subsequent medical analysis has now revealed the drug users had taken the dangerous N-Ethylpentylone, not MDMA/ecstasy.

"The issue for the public is that a dose of MDMA/ecstasy is generally 100mg, however to get the same effect only 30mg of N-Ethylpentylone is required," says Detective Inspector Greg Murton, Field Crime Manager, Canterbury CIB.

"Hence, if N-Ethylpentylone is mistaken for MDMA/ecstasy, the user will be taking three times the 'prescribed' dosage, posing a danger to themselves."

Deaths have been documented overseas as being directly attributed to accidental overdoses of N-Ethylpentylone.

Detective Inspector Murton warned drug-dealers have no idea of the strength or make-up of the drugs they are selling.

"Dealers have no idea of the potency of the drugs they are supplying, nor what is contained within them, or simply do not care," he said.


 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:46
1
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:54
2
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

00:31
3
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

00:21
4
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

5
Auckland Grammar School

Auckland Grammar pays $20k to family of student whose jaw was broken by bullies

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 