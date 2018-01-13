 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Deadly disease ravaging duck populations because of what people are feeding them

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Avian botulism is killing many ducks, and the actions of the public are likely to blame.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

2

Stars share shock at pay disparity after Mark Wahlberg paid $2m to Michelle Williams' $1,300

00:25
3
Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

4
Five people were injured in the crash.

Five girls injured in Waikato car crash

01:31
5
The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.

Graham Norton calls out Joseph Parker on his show, labelling him 'King of pies'

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 