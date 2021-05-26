Dead whale lies on Karioitahi Beach for past two weeks

When a group of sightseers drove up to Karioitahi Beach near Waiuku, a dead whale was the last thing they expected to see.

But that’s exactly what they saw at the location south of Auckland on Tuesday this week.

A DOC spokesperson informed Te Karere that after consultation with Ngāti Te Ata, the local mana whenua, the decision was made to leave the whale be.

“To access the area, it is a 6km walk on foot or a 4WD vehicle is needed,” the statement says.

“Therefore, public visitation to the site is very low.”

However, the tides have caused the carcass to move further along the coast.

DOC says they are in ongoing discussions with Ngāti Te Ata about the situation.