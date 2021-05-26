TODAY |

Dead whale lies on Karioitahi Beach for past two weeks

Source:  Te Karere

When a group of sightseers drove up to Karioitahi Beach near Waiuku, a dead whale was the last thing they expected to see.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When a group of sightseers drove up to the beach near Waiuku, a dead whale was the last thing they expected to see. Source: Supplied

But that’s exactly what they saw at the location south of Auckland on Tuesday this week.

A DOC spokesperson informed Te Karere that after consultation with Ngāti Te Ata, the local mana whenua, the decision was made to leave the whale be.

“To access the area, it is a 6km walk on foot or a 4WD vehicle is needed,” the statement says.

“Therefore, public visitation to the site is very low.”

However, the tides have caused the carcass to move further along the coast.

DOC says they are in ongoing discussions with Ngāti Te Ata about the situation.

“We are working closely with iwi and there are ongoing discussions happening with iwi to discuss a potential burial for the whale.”
Ngāti Te Ata have been contacted for comment.

New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:42
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
2
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
3
Ardern won't confirm or deny whether security concerns behind resignation of Chinese MPs
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
Police appeal for footage of 'dangerous' Mongrel Mob tangi procession on SH2
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police car wrecked in crash on SH2 in Lower Hutt
01:02

Reserve Bank Governor expects house price growth to fall to almost zero

Coroner warns of dangers of synthetic cannabis after Auckland mother of five found dead on bedroom floor

Tiwai Point owner Rio Tinto criticised over plastic-laden gifts to Bluff school pupils