 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A dead sperm whale washed up on the shore of Tauranga's Papamoa Beach has had its lower jaw sawed off in an act of mutilation local iwi are decrying a "disrespectful" act of "desecration".

Sperm whale diving

The huge decomposing mammal was found on the eastern end of Papamoa Beach, Tauranga, on Thursday afternoon by fisherman.

However, while local iwi were consulting with the Department of Conservation on what to do with the carcass two men in a 4WD rocked up and "cut the jaw off with chainsaws".

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the illegal jaw removal just before 5.50pm yesterday.

They attended the scene at Papamoa Beach, near Taylors Reserve, and saw to males leaving the scene in a flatbed truck.

"It's disgusting. It is embarrassing for me as Maori that happened to the whale. It was disrespectful to the whale and to the members of the public who were there guarding it," Ngati Ranginui representative Carlton Bidois said to NZ Herald.

"Our tipuna never used chainsaws to hack whales to pieces."

Mr Bidois said while he did not necessarily object to someone claiming the right to culturally harvest the whale, established cultural traditions should have been followed, and the act by the two men was unacceptable.

Aside from cultural significance, Bidois said the jaw was the most financially valuable bone in the whale.

"A carved whale's tooth can go for up to $3000 apiece. There were a significant number of big teeth on that whale," he said.

Department of Conservation spokeswoman Jessyca Bernard said a fine of $250,000 or two years in prison could be handed out under the Wildlife Act for unlawfully obtaining a protected marine animal, or part of it.

"What should have been an enriching cultural experience of tikanga and karakia was ruined by this selfish and criminal act," Ms Bernard said.

"The department will work alongside the police through this investigation and hopes to be able to return this toanga to its mana whenua."

Police say there are currently no further lines of inquiry over the theft, which is an offense under the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Animals

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:44
1

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

02:24
2
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

01:22
3
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

4
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Three people, including child seriously injured in crash north of Auckland

5
The man pictured took his late wife's ashes out for Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Day post that struck a nerve: 'His love for her was and still is very strong'


02:44

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.

00:40
CCTV footage shows the men entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

Raw video: Armed robbers smash through glass security doors of Auckland jewellery store, terrorise staff

CCTV footage shows the men forcibly entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

01:19
Mr Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

Watch: Barnaby Joyce lashes out at Malcolm Turnbull as 'inept', refusing to resign as Australia's deputy PM

Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Three people, including child seriously injured in crash north of Auckland

SH1 near Warkworth is now reopen after the crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 