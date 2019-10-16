Dead animals, samurai sword among many recycle fails noted by Auckland Council this year

From dead animals to bottles of chemicals, Auckland Council has revealed some of the strangest things workers have found in recycling bins over the past year.

A fire truck attends to a recycling collection truck following a fire. Source: Auckland Council

Golf clubs, tree stumps, medical waste and ammunition were amongst the many weird things but were far from the worst.

According to Councillor Richard Hills, a samurai sword and an artificial hip joint were the two top contenders for the strangest thing collected.

Waste Solutions general manager Parul Sood urged New Zealanders to carfully sort their waste before chucking it in the recycling bin.

"Taking time to recycle right is the great Christmas gift to our environment and economy by supporting those who work in sorting, processing and recycling."

Earlier this year, a series of fires caused by flammable or explosive material being put in recycling resulted in multiple fires in recycling trucks around the city.

Because of this, 19 tonnes of recycling went to the landfill instead of the recycling plant because it was contaminated.

A burnt container is shown following a recycling collection truck fire. Source: Auckland Council

Gas bottles, batteries and even a video game console have been underlying causes for fires.

"We especially urge people to keep flammable and explosive items, like batteries, electronics, and electrical appliances, out of their recycling bins," Ms Sood said. "They pose a significant risk in our recycling trucks, especially when the compaction equipment is used."

Glass, metal cans, most plastics and paper including Tetra Pak cartons can be recycled in Auckland.

However, food, garden or medical waste, hazardous chemicals, nappies or sanitary products and takeaway containers are off limits.

Also not allowed are light bulbs, electronics, batteries and cookware - including Pyrex and drinking glasses.