Days-long search for missing tramper in the Tararua Ranges on hold due to weather

The search for the missing UK tramper in the Tararua Ranges has been put on hold due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The 49-year-old man, who lives in Wellington, set off last Tuesday for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected home on Saturday.

Police say in a statement weather conditions are forecast to remain poor over the coming days.

They say they will continually assess the conditions throughout the afternoon and search teams will continue to be deployed when it is safe and the weather has cleared.

Twelve search teams of around 50 people had been working over land and air to locate the man.

