Days of heavy rain, gales expected to hit parts of the country

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for some parts of the country tomorrow and into Monday before easing on Tuesday.

An active front has been forecast to move eastwards across New Zealand, preceded by a period of heavy rain and severe gales, MetService warns.



Two strong fronts are expected to bring the worst of the heavy rain to the western coasts from Taranaki south.



In the last 12 hours, the front has brought 124 km/h winds to Wellington and 190mm of rain to Milford Sound.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Mount Taranaki, Westland, Buller, Nelson, the north and west of Marlborough, the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki.

Severe Gale Warnings are in force tomorrow for the Canterbury High Country, inland Marlborough and the Sounds, Wellington, southern Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape.

A Strong Wind Warning has also been issued for Taranaki, Whanganui, Taihape, Wellington, inland Marlborough and the Sounds, and Wairarapa south of Featherston and the Canterbury High Country.