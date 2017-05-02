 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Daycare teacher admits 'possibly' smacking hands, court hears

share

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

An Auckland daycare teacher accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in her care has admitted in court "possibly" smacking the hands of some children.

Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court and faces 11 charges. Six charges relate to smacking and three to force-feeding children.

The Crown also says Abraham taped shut one child's mouth and put soap in another child's mouth at Bright Minds in St Johns.

Abraham gave evidence in her defence this afternoon.

She was asked about a boy with special needs, who the Crown says was smacked on his hand and bottom.

"I admit I would have smacked his hand in some circumstances," Abraham said.

"I don't know about smacking his bottom."

She also agreed she "smacked away" a three-year-old girl's hand but said she did so in self defence, and "possibly" smacked the hand of a three-year-old boy to stop him flicking his food around.

Abraham denied other smacking charges, saying she might have tapped children on their hands.

She said she had washed around a child's mouth with soap but had not washed the mouth out, as claimed by the Crown.

"I wiped his face and was talking to him about washing away the bad language."

She also denied putting sellotape over a four-year-old's mouth in 2012, saying she only heard about the allegation last year.

The trial continues.

Related

Will Hine

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Lockdown at Auckland school lifted after police swoop on area in hunt for bank robber

00:44
2
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

00:40
3
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:22
4
Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.

Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

00:23
5
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ