 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'Our kaupapa was passive resistance'

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

For those on both sides of the thin blue line, today's 40th anniversary of the Bastion Point arrests will be a day of reflection.

Rex Hawke was just 17, and like 221 others, was arrested on May 25 1978 in one of NZ's largest police operations.
Source: 1 NEWS

On this day in 1978, hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

Warren Strand was 28 and a sergeant, part of a 500-strong contingent who were briefed the night before the clearance. 

He says it amounted to a military operation.

“Upon reflection it was part of duty. I don't think I have a particular pride in the way police handled the situation but we were tasked by the Crown who said they owned the land."

Mr Strand is a non-sworn officer these days and says those turbulent events changed attitudes forever.

Both the Waitangi Tribunal and Treaty settlements can be traced to the impact of the 1975 Land March and Bastion Point.

“There are forums for voices to be heard…I think we're a lot more caring and kind society," Mr Strand said. 

This year he met Joe Hawke, the Ngati Whatua o Orakei leader who ran the occupation.

“He was very welcoming we sat down, had a good chat, and it was quite a healing experience for me.

“History has proven that he is a great leader.”

Rex Hawke was just 17 and like 221 others, was arrested.

“Our kaupapa was passive resistance and that was drummed into us, especially the young, very early.” he said.

For years he could barely bring himself to visit the headland. The trauma of that day kept him away.

Now, he likes to visit the memorial site a couple of times a week.  That recognises the death of his niece - Joanne Hawke - who died as a child during the occupation in a fire.

He had to find a way through it.

“You have a choice. You either carry the ball and chain on your shoulders or you let it go.”

In 1978, Mr Hawke says he couldn’t have imagined the central place Ngati Whatua o Orakei hold in the city. It’s a billion dollar iwi, building houses for its people and caring for the very land its people fought for.

“No one could have guessed this. To us there was only one agenda, whenua [the land].

“It was the catalyst for everything we have now.”

Related

Maori Issues

Auckland

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:37
2
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

3

Liam Gallagher meets up with estranged daughter Molly for the first time

01:47
4
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


00:59
5
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House


01:30
Rex Hawke was just 17, and like 221 others, was arrested on May 25 1978 in one of NZ's largest police operations.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'Our kaupapa was passive resistance'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

00:36
Mr Trump said the decision was due to "tremendous anger and hostility" in a recent North Korean statement.

'Tremendous setback' - President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."


00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.

01:14
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

01:58

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 