 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Day one of plastic bag-free for 10 Countdowns across the country

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Ten supermarkets around New Zealand have gone cold-turkey on plastic bags today.

Ten Countdown supermarkets ditched plastic bags today, so Seven Sharp went along to one with our very-own bag.
Source: Seven Sharp

Progressive Enterprises, which runs Countdown supermarkets, announced all its stores would be ditching single-use plastic bags by the end of the year and would be trialling the move at 10 stores around the country.

Johnsonville Countdown is piloting the change. 

Store manager Brendan Willan said any issues the piloting stores came across would be worked out before the ban went nationwide to all 182 stores.

"We're the guinea pigs and we're so proud to be a part of it."

He said so far there had been no issues and customer feedback had been positive.

"Most people so far knew it was happening there's been posters up in the store. We've had lots of media announcements over the comms system - we've only had one customer today that didn't know about it."

Some stores in Auckland, Northland, Christchurch, Blenheim, Whanganui and Gisborne also ditched the bags today, in the first step of eliminating the use of about 350 million each year in New Zealand. 

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said it would help ease the pressure on the region's waste management.

"We have literally thousands and thousands of plastic bags that travel through the wind; they get up and escape from the landfill; they get in the waterway and end up in the ocean.

"We have a full-time person just employed to collect up the plastic bags and tie them down. So it's great these aren't going to fill."

Last year students from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School handed a petition to government with nearly 18,000 signatures calling for action on bags. 

One of the students, Cici Davie, said the petition helped start a conversation which prompted many retailers rethinking using them. 

"I think it does show the massive support within communities that this issue has and despite the Government not yet implementing any laws around it."

Car manufacturer Volvo announced it would remove all single-use plastics bags by 2019, while The Warehouse Group said it would also scrap them for compostable ones customers could buy.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:42
1
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


2

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

3
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

Would you pay this? Fuel prices hit record in Wellington, South Island

05:35
4
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?


5
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


05:35
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?

Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 