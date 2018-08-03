 

A day in the life of a New Zealand teacher: 'I don't stop'

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Anna Whyte

Kahli Oliveira teaches Year 1 at Gladstone Primary School in Auckland. She has been teaching almost 20 years.

For her, being a teacher is more than just a job. It's her passion.

"I love coming to school every day," she told 1 NEWS. "It's not just about learning those key academic skills; it's a way bigger picture than that."

For her, teaching is about creating and inspiring the building blocks, "to read, to write and to learn how to solve problems and to be socially aware and competent and kind". 

A day in the life of a teacher is not just a 9am to 3pm working day and 11 weeks of holidays. For those who think it is, Ms Oliveira welcomed them to spend a day in the classroom.

"I'm here at 7am, I leave at 6.30am to get here because I have to commute as I can't afford to live close to where I work. 

"Most days I'm not home until maybe 5pm, which is a normal working day but during the day I don't stop.

"I'm on my feet the whole time, I'm moving, I'm reacting to my name probably 100 times a day, and I work hard."

Almost half of her holidays would be spent doing admin work for the classroom. 

Primary teachers are now engaging with parents and the community as they prepare to walk off the job, in an attempt to make the education sector better for both themselves, and the children of New Zealand. 

Ms Oliveira could never imagine giving up her dream job. But those who work in the field feel they need "time to develop our leaders, to develop our practice and to scaffold and to help young teachers become better teachers". 

"I would hate to think if things didn't change, I would hate to think of me not teaching, but I could see that I would be burnt out."

The Ministry of Education said it was disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, said Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.

"We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process."

As teachers prepare to strike, 1 NEWS NOW finds out a regular day isn't just 9am-3pm with a stack of holidays.
Anna Whyte
Transpower New Zealand say power has been restored to the National Grid, after an outage left around 12,000 Wellington Electricity customers, including Parliament, without power this afternoon.

The power company says it was caused by a fault with one of their substations in the suburb of Wilton.

Wellington City Council said in a tweet, "We understand there is a large power outage in North/West suburbs. We don't have any further info from Wellington Electricity at this stage but we encourage you to contact your Electricity Provider for more info. We'll keep you updated once we know more".

Transpower NZ expects power to be back on in all areas around 4.30pm.

Transpower NZ said on Twitter, "We have experienced a fault at our Wilton substation which has caused a loss of power in Wellington. We have crews on site currently working to restore power as quickly as they are safely able. We apologise for the inconvenience".

MP Nicola Willis tweeted, "Widespread power outage in Wellington at the moment. Traffic lights are out in the CBD, and the train ticket office closed".

The Ministry of Education was temporarily evacuated from their offices due to "environmental issues" but say power has now been restored.

MetLink Wellington have stated that power has now been restored to Wellington station and services are unaffected.

A statement from Parliament around 1:30pm says: "We have confirmation that power is returning to the precinct and the city. However we cannot confirm the stability of this."

 

 

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament Building, against the Sun. Wellington, North Island, New Zealand, Oceania
The Beehive, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
RNZ rnz.co.nz
A millionaire and former community board member has admitted paying poor Filipino parents to sexually abuse their children in live online videos while he watched.

Martin Lawes admitted charges of dealing with a person under 18 for sexual exploitation and importing and possessing child sex images when he appeared in the High Court in Auckland today.

As well as paying for the online videos, the 74-year-old was also found with objectionable photos on his computer.

The former chairman of Northcote Town Centre Incorporated and the Takapuna community board chairman was charged after five adults were arrested in the Philippines.

The authorities there uncovered the abuse of 12 girls aged between seven and 19, 11 of which were under the age of 15.

Lawes made 36 payments to three of the leaders - totalling more than $2000.

He's been allowed to remain on bail until his sentencing date next month.

Hands using a computer.
