A day in the life of a New Zealand teacher: 'I don't stop'

Kahli Oliveira teaches Year 1 at Gladstone Primary School in Auckland. She has been teaching almost 20 years.

For her, being a teacher is more than just a job. It's her passion.

"I love coming to school every day," she told 1 NEWS. "It's not just about learning those key academic skills; it's a way bigger picture than that."

For her, teaching is about creating and inspiring the building blocks, "to read, to write and to learn how to solve problems and to be socially aware and competent and kind".

A day in the life of a teacher is not just a 9am to 3pm working day and 11 weeks of holidays. For those who think it is, Ms Oliveira welcomed them to spend a day in the classroom.

"I'm here at 7am, I leave at 6.30am to get here because I have to commute as I can't afford to live close to where I work.

"Most days I'm not home until maybe 5pm, which is a normal working day but during the day I don't stop.

"I'm on my feet the whole time, I'm moving, I'm reacting to my name probably 100 times a day, and I work hard."

Almost half of her holidays would be spent doing admin work for the classroom.

Primary teachers are now engaging with parents and the community as they prepare to walk off the job, in an attempt to make the education sector better for both themselves, and the children of New Zealand.

Ms Oliveira could never imagine giving up her dream job. But those who work in the field feel they need "time to develop our leaders, to develop our practice and to scaffold and to help young teachers become better teachers".

"I would hate to think if things didn't change, I would hate to think of me not teaching, but I could see that I would be burnt out."

The Ministry of Education said it was disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, said Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.