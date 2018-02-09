Davidson and Genter confirmed as Green Party co-leader candidates

The Green Party has confirmed Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter and backbencher Marama Davidson are the two candidates vying for the vacant co-leader role.

The two have previously announced their intentions and the party on Monday said no one else had been nominated.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

MP Jan Logie earlier ruled herself out, as had newcomer MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Chloe Swarbrick. Eugenie Sage had not commented before Friday's deadline for nominations.

The co-leader role, alongside James Shaw, became available when Metiria Turei resigned during last year's election campaign.