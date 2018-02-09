 

Davidson and Genter confirmed as Green Party co-leader candidates

The Green Party has confirmed Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter and backbencher Marama Davidson are the two candidates vying for the vacant co-leader role.

Welcomed with cheers and a haka, Ms Davidson puts herself in the running for the Green Party co-leader role.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Minister for Women will go up against Marama Davidson.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two have previously announced their intentions and the party on Monday said no one else had been nominated.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

MP Jan Logie earlier ruled herself out, as had newcomer MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Chloe Swarbrick. Eugenie Sage had not commented before Friday's deadline for nominations.

The co-leader role, alongside James Shaw, became available when Metiria Turei resigned during last year's election campaign.

Votes will be cast by delegates, who are chosen by party members. The winner will be announced on April 8.

