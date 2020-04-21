David Tamihere's murder conviction appeal to be re-heard by court

David Tamihere's 1990 murder convictions of Swedish tourists Urban Hӧglin and Heidi Paakkonen will be re-heard in the Court of Appeal.

David Tamihere. Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Andrew Little said this week Cabinet completed the administrative process required, which had been delayed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news follows acceptance by the Governor General of advice from Mr Little last year on a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application made by Tamihere.

"After considering advice from the Ministry of Justice, who were assisted by a retired senior High Court judge, I advised Her Excellency to refer Mr Tamihere’s convictions back to the Court of Appeal for further consideration,” Mr Little said in a statement.

"As the matter will shortly come before the Courts, I will not be making any further comment."