David Seymour's attempt to cut pay for all MPs fails in Parliament

An attempt by ACT leader David Seymour to reduce all Parliament politicians' pay by 20 per cent for six months because of the Covid-19 crisis has failed.

Mr Seymour tried to seek leave for the proposal to be introduced during the first sitting of Parliament since March. It received an objection so did not progress.

The ACT leader had been calling for a house-wide pay cut since last month.

On April 15, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she, along with Government Ministers and public service chief executives, would take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months.

National's Simon Bridges followed, as did the Green Party Ministers and Speaker Trevor Mallard.

A spokesperson for Chris Hipkins, the Minister responsible for Ministerial services, told 1 NEWS "the decision for Ministers to take pay cuts has been agreed in principle and the mechanism is currently being worked through".

Today, Mr Seymour continued with his attempt to cut pay for all MPs across the house. The request for a leave of Parliament received an objection so did not continue. National told 1 NEWS its MPs had not objected to the bill's proposal today.

"I’ve been calling for all MPs to take a pay cut since mid-March," Mr Seymour said. "Parliament must share the sacrifices the private sector is making."

"Now that Parliament is back, we need to get on with it."