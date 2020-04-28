TODAY |

David Seymour's attempt to cut pay for all MPs fails in Parliament

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An attempt by ACT leader David Seymour to reduce all Parliament politicians' pay by 20 per cent for six months because of the Covid-19 crisis has failed. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Most Ministers and senior MPs have already had their pay cut, but Mr Seymour wanted that extended to all politicians. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Seymour tried to seek leave for the proposal to be introduced during the first sitting of Parliament since March. It received an objection so did not progress. 

The ACT leader had been calling for a house-wide pay cut since last month.

On April 15, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she, along with Government Ministers and public service chief executives, would take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months. 

National's Simon Bridges followed, as did the Green Party Ministers and Speaker Trevor Mallard. 

A spokesperson for Chris Hipkins, the Minister responsible for Ministerial services, told 1 NEWS "the decision for Ministers to take pay cuts has been agreed in principle and the mechanism is currently being worked through". 

Today, Mr Seymour continued with his attempt to cut pay for all MPs across the house. The request for a leave of Parliament received an objection so did not continue. National told 1 NEWS its MPs had not objected to the bill's proposal today. 

"I’ve been calling for all MPs to take a pay cut since mid-March," Mr Seymour said. "Parliament must share the sacrifices the private sector is making."

"Now that Parliament is back, we need to get on with it."

Mr Seymour told 1 NEWS there was no way to alter an MP's pay without legislative change, but said if that was unable to happen he would donate part of his pay, most probably to the Auckland City Mission. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spear fisher rescued 600 metres off shore of Kaikoura beach by Coastguard
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
4
'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
5
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges has to go, but is there another leader in National's ranks?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:20

Arts Foundation calling artists to try out Boosted live platform - and get paid in the process

Spear fisher rescued 600 metres off shore of Kaikoura beach by Coastguard

06:09

Calls for DHBs to address screening backlog or risk hundreds of 'cancer casualties of Covid'

Nurse exposed to Covid-19 in Burwood Hospital after having mask pulled off by rest home resident