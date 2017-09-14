David Seymour wants Māori seats abolished, MP numbers reduced

ACT leader David Seymour Party has told his party's annual conference he wants to abolish the Māori seats and reduce the number of MPs.
Mr Seymour told party faithful at the conference Remuera today there was simply no place for one group of people to be treated differently under the law.
And he said he hoped to introduce legislation to reduce the size of Parliament from 120 MPs to 100, and also cut the number of ministers in government.
Mr Seymour said two decades of growth in the size of government had not delivered better outcomes for New Zealand.
He said we need smaller, smarter government.
Under ACT's policy the number of government ministers would be reduced from the current 31 to 20.
The policy would also require all list candidates to stand in an electorate.
New name, brand on agenda at conference
Mr Seymour said yesterday a name change and a brand re-launch was on the agenda today.
He said some members thought the name lacked clarity, but others worried a re-brand was too risky.
"There are some members who say that the name is a detraction, and doesn't have a clear enough meaning.
"And there other people who say 'at least people know the name, and renaming an organisation is the most dangerous maneuver you can perform in marketing."
Mr Seymour said the conference would also consider how best to battle big taxes and big government.