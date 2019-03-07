TODAY |

David Seymour says Tomorrow's Schools shake-up will 'undermine' what is already working

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Auckland

As the future of New Zealand schooling is under review, ACT leader, David Seymour has made his views known, suggesting proposed changes will ‘undermine’ the current system. 

The Government has commissioned an independent taskforce to review and recommend changes on the future of New Zealand schooling.

Its report released in December last year outlined problems in the current system and proposed changes such as setting up education hubs in favour of Ministry of Education offices that would each oversee about 125 schools.

But Mr Seymour says adopting the changes will "undermine and mess with what is working."

"This proposal is going to drag down and undermine the ownership of communities in their schools when it's working perfectly fine, in order that an organisation that already has enormous resources can get more power to try and help those that it's currently obviously not managing to help," he says. 

"That I think is philosophically wrong, we should be trying to make New Zealand better by supporting people to come up, not trying to achieve equality by messing with others to drag them down," he says. 

Mr Seymour is hosting a debate on the proposals today at 7pm at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell, Auckland.

He says it's important people have the highest-quality opportunity to be informed, make up their own minds and submit their views to the Taskforce. 

His comments come as recommendations on the future of schooling are under review. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
2
Firefighters battle large scrub fire, believed to be caused by lightning, in Central Otago
3
Auckland mum of seven and stroke victim forced to use public bathroom to shower
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'
5
They’re baulking at the cost of providing the contactless payments.
Kiwi retailers turning their backs on Paywave due to high transaction costs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Northern Stars Goal shoot Maia Wilson in action during the match. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 06 March 2018 Photo: Brett Phibbs/www.photosport.nz

Maia Wilson's stellar shooting performance guides Stars to big win over Tactix

Firefighters battle large scrub fire, believed to be caused by lightning, in Central Otago
03:27
Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee found models redefining fashion “up in the scrub”.

Check out the West Coast's Feral Fashion show where 'bush couture' reigns supreme
00:20
It’s now out, but at the time it started a number of concerned residents called authorities about the thick black smoke that could be seen billowing from Coopers Knob.

Large fire on Christchurch's Port Hills out