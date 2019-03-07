David Seymour says Tomorrow's Schools shake-up will 'undermine' what is already working

As the future of New Zealand schooling is under review, ACT leader, David Seymour has made his views known, suggesting proposed changes will ‘undermine’ the current system.

The Government has commissioned an independent taskforce to review and recommend changes on the future of New Zealand schooling.

Its report released in December last year outlined problems in the current system and proposed changes such as setting up education hubs in favour of Ministry of Education offices that would each oversee about 125 schools.

But Mr Seymour says adopting the changes will "undermine and mess with what is working."

"This proposal is going to drag down and undermine the ownership of communities in their schools when it's working perfectly fine, in order that an organisation that already has enormous resources can get more power to try and help those that it's currently obviously not managing to help," he says.

"That I think is philosophically wrong, we should be trying to make New Zealand better by supporting people to come up, not trying to achieve equality by messing with others to drag them down," he says.

Mr Seymour is hosting a debate on the proposals today at 7pm at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell, Auckland.