David Seymour says Jacinda Ardern in 'la la land' over Matariki holiday promise

ACT leader David Seymour says Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is in "la la land" after the party's election promise to make Matariki a public holiday.

"Does she know there's an economic crisis going on? Labour would be better off saying it has no policy than floating ideas like this," he said. 

"New Zealanders don't need a day off, they need Jacinda Ardern to take three years off."

Seymour said businesses were "struggling to survive, and Labour’s answer is a new public holiday".

If Labour returns to power, Matariki will become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. Source: 1 NEWS

"If Labour wants Matariki to be public holiday, it should abolish Labour Day so businesses aren’t taking on more costs."

Seymour joins NZ First leader Winston Peters in criticising the policy. Peters said today "now is not the time" to introduce a new public holiday. 

If re-elected, Labour would introduce the public holiday from 2022 in order to give businesses preparation time. 

"Matariki will be a distinctly New Zealand holiday and a time for reflection, celebration and to look to the future as we take increasing pride in our unique national identity," Ardern said. 

Green Party previously pledged to make Matariki a public holiday. 

